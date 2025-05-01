Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Heat Capacity
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Heat Capacity
3. Matter and Energy / Heat Capacity / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following correctly differentiates specific heat capacity from molar heat capacity?
Specific heat capacity is measured in J/mol°C, while molar heat capacity is measured in J/g°C.
Specific heat capacity is measured in J/g°C, while molar heat capacity is measured in J/mol°C.
Both specific and molar heat capacities are measured in J/g°C.
Both specific and molar heat capacities are measured in J/mol°C.
