Introduction to Chemistry
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
3. Matter and Energy / Intensive vs. Extensive Properties / Problem 5
Problem 5
How can the knowledge of intensive and extensive properties be used to design a material with specific characteristics?
A
By adjusting the temperature to change both intensive and extensive properties.
B
By selecting materials with desired intensive properties and adjusting the amount for extensive properties.
C
By ignoring intensive properties and focusing only on extensive properties.
D
By selecting materials with desired extensive properties and ignoring intensive properties.
