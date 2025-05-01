Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
3. Matter and Energy / Intensive vs. Extensive Properties / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following is an intensive property?
A
Mass
B
Density
C
Energy
D
Volume
