Introduction to Chemistry
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
3. Matter and Energy / Intensive vs. Extensive Properties / Problem 2
Which statement correctly differentiates intensive and extensive properties?
A
Intensive properties change with the amount of substance, while extensive properties do not.
B
Intensive properties do not change with the amount of substance, while extensive properties do.
C
Both intensive and extensive properties change with the amount of substance.
D
Neither intensive nor extensive properties depend on the amount of substance.
