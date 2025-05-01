Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
3. Matter and Energy / Intensive vs. Extensive Properties / Problem 3
Problem 3
What happens to the density of a substance if its mass and volume are both doubled?
A
The density doubles.
B
The density remains the same.
C
The density halves.
D
The density becomes zero.
