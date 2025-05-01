- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Predict the molecular geometry of water (H2O) based on the bonding preferences and lone pairs of oxygen.
A molecule contains one single bond, one double bond, and one triple bond. How many total valence electrons are involved in these bonds?
In a molecule of sulfur hexafluoride (SF6), how does sulfur achieve its electron configuration?
How many valence electrons are present in the sulfate ion (SO42-)?
Which of the following molecules is a radical based on its valence electron count?
Which factors determine the contribution of a resonance structure to the resonance hybrid?
Why do lone pairs cause more repulsion than bonding groups in VSEPR theory?
Which arrangement of electron groups would result in a bent molecular shape?
A molecule has three bonding groups and one lone pair. What is the total number of electron groups, and what is the molecular geometry?
Combine your understanding of bond angles to explain why water (H2O) has a bent shape rather than a linear one.
In a molecule of CF4, how do the dipole moments of the C-F bonds affect the overall polarity of the molecule?
Given the molecule SF6, determine its polarity.
A scuba diver experiences a pressure of 3 atm underwater. What is this pressure in psi?
Calculate the root mean square speed of oxygen molecules at 300 K. (Molar mass of O2 = 32 g/mol, R = 8.314 J/mol·K)
A gas is initially at 1 atm and 273 K in a 5 L container. If the gas is compressed to 2.5 L and heated to 546 K, what is the final pressure?
A gas occupies a volume of 5 L at 2 atm pressure and 300 K. What is the number of moles of the gas?
A gas has a pressure of 3 atm and a volume of 2 L. If the pressure is decreased to 1 atm while keeping temperature constant, what is the new volume?
Which of the following statements correctly describes how Boyle's law can be derived from the ideal gas law?
A scuba diver descends to a depth where the pressure is 3 atm. If the diver's tank initially holds 10 L of air at 1 atm and 300 K, what is the volume of air available at the depth, assuming temperature remains constant?
How do changes in temperature and pressure affect the volume of a gas according to the ideal gas law?
Calculate the partial pressure of a gas with 3 moles, a temperature of 350 K, and a volume of 15 L using the ideal gas law. (R = 0.0821 L atm/mol K)
If a gas has a pressure of 2 atm, a volume of 10 L, and a temperature of 300 K, what is the number of moles of the gas? (R = 0.0821 L·atm/mol·K)
Which of the following correctly lists the intermolecular forces in order of decreasing strength?