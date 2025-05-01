Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 2 of 4
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
11 Gases / Gas Stoichiometry / Problem 22
Problem 22

If a gas has a pressure of 2 atm, a volume of 10 L, and a temperature of 300 K, what is the number of moles of the gas? (R = 0.0821 L·atm/mol·K)