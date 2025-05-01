Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 2 of 4
11 Gases / The Ideal Gas Law Applications / Problem 17
Problem 17
A gas has a pressure of 3 atm and a volume of 2 L. If the pressure is decreased to 1 atm while keeping temperature constant, what is the new volume?
A
3 L
B
6 L
C
1 L
D
2 L
