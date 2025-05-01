Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 2 of 4
SAMPLE
11 Gases / The Ideal Gas Law / Problem 15
Problem 15

A gas is initially at 1 atm and 273 K in a 5 L container. If the gas is compressed to 2.5 L and heated to 546 K, what is the final pressure?