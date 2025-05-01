Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry Final - Part 2 of 4
11 Gases / Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) / Problem 21
Problem 21

Calculate the partial pressure of a gas with 3 moles, a temperature of 350 K, and a volume of 15 L using the ideal gas law. (R = 0.0821 L atm/mol K)