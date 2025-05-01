Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry Midterm - Part 1 of 3
SAMPLE
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Conversion Factors (Simplified) / Problem 8
Problem 8

A car's fuel efficiency is rated at 25 miles per gallon. If 1 gallon equals 3.785 liters, how many kilometers per liter does the car achieve? (1 mile = 1.60934 km)