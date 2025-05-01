Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Introduction to Chemistry Midterm - Part 1 of 3
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
3. Matter and Energy / Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions / Problem 21
Problem 21

In an energy diagram for an endothermic reaction, how do the energy levels of reactants and products compare?