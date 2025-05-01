Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Introduction to Chemistry Midterm - Part 1 of 3
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
3. Matter and Energy / Law of Conservation of Mass / Problem 18
Problem 18

In a closed system, 10 grams of A reacts with 15 grams of B to form 5 grams of C and an unknown amount of D. What is the mass of D?