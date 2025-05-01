Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry Midterm - Part 1 of 3
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Dimensional Analysis / Problem 9
Problem 9

Convert 45.0 grams to ounces using the conversion factor 1 ounce = 28.3495 grams. What is the result with the correct significant figures?