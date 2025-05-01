Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Law of Conservation of Mass
Law of Conservation of Mass
3. Matter and Energy / Law of Conservation of Mass / Problem 5
How does the Law of Conservation of Mass assist in balancing chemical equations in stoichiometry?
A
It ensures that the mass of reactants equals the mass of products, allowing for balanced equations.
B
It allows for the creation of new elements in reactions.
C
It suggests that mass can be lost in chemical reactions.
D
It is not related to stoichiometry.
