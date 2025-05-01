Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Law of Conservation of Mass
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Law of Conservation of Mass
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
3. Matter and Energy / Law of Conservation of Mass / Problem 4
Problem 4
Who is credited with formulating the Law of Conservation of Mass?
A
Isaac Newton
B
Dmitri Mendeleev
C
Albert Einstein
D
Antoine Lavoisier
AI tutor
0
Show Answer