Introduction to Chemistry
Law of Conservation of Mass
Law of Conservation of Mass
Law of Conservation of Mass / Problem 2
Problem 2
If 50 grams of hydrogen react with 400 grams of oxygen, what is the total mass of water produced?
A
500 grams
B
50 grams
C
400 grams
D
450 grams
