Introduction to Chemistry
Law of Conservation of Mass
Law of Conservation of Mass
What does the Law of Conservation of Mass state?
Mass is always lost in a chemical reaction.
Energy is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction.
Matter is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction.
New matter is created in every chemical reaction.
