Introduction to Chemistry
What does the Law of Definite Proportions state?
Which of the following is another name for the Law of Definite Proportions?
Determine the mass ratio of carbon to oxygen in CO2 using atomic masses: carbon = 12.01 g/mol, oxygen = 16.00 g/mol.
Calculate the mass ratio of sodium to chlorine in NaCl using atomic masses: sodium = 22.99 g/mol, chlorine = 35.45 g/mol.
Two samples of a compound have mass ratios of 3.5:1 and 3.5:1. Are they the same compound according to the Law of Definite Proportions?