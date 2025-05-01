Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Law of Definite Proportions
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Law of Definite Proportions
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
5. Molecules and Compounds / Law of Definite Proportions / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following is another name for the Law of Definite Proportions?
A
Avogadro's Law
B
Boyle's Law
C
Proust's Law
D
Dalton's Law
AI tutor
0
Show Answer