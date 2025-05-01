Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Law of Definite Proportions
Two samples of a compound have mass ratios of 3.5:1 and 3.5:1. Are they the same compound according to the Law of Definite Proportions?
It cannot be determined from the mass ratios.
Only if they are from the same location.
No, they are different compounds.
Yes, they are the same compound.
