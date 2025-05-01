Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Law of Definite Proportions
Law of Definite Proportions
5. Molecules and Compounds / Law of Definite Proportions / Problem 1
Problem 1
What does the Law of Definite Proportions state?
A
Different samples of a pure chemical compound always contain the same proportions of elements by mass.
B
The properties of a compound are determined by the proportions of its elements.
C
Elements combine in random proportions to form compounds.
D
The mass of a compound is always equal to the sum of the masses of its elements.
