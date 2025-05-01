Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Law of Definite Proportions
5. Molecules and Compounds / Law of Definite Proportions / Problem 3
Problem 3
Determine the mass ratio of carbon to oxygen in CO
2
using atomic masses: carbon = 12.01 g/mol, oxygen = 16.00 g/mol.
A
0.625
B
0.750
C
0.375
D
0.500
