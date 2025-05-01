Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Molality
Molality
Problem 5
In a medical context, why is it crucial to consider osmolality when preparing intravenous solutions?
A
To increase the viscosity of the solution.
B
To change the color of the solution.
C
To enhance the flavor of the solution.
D
To ensure the solution is isotonic with body fluids.
