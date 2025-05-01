Skip to main content
Molality
13. Solutions / Molality / Problem 4
Problem 4
When Ca
3
(PO
4
)
2
dissociates in water, how many ions are produced?
A
4 ions
B
3 ions
C
6 ions
D
5 ions
