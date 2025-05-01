Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Molality
Molality
13. Solutions / Molality / Problem 2
Problem 2
What happens when sodium chloride dissociates in water?
A
It forms a precipitate.
B
It reacts with water to form hydrogen gas.
C
It separates into sodium ions and chloride ions.
D
It remains as sodium chloride molecules.
