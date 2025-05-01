Skip to main content
Molality
Molality
13. Solutions / Molality / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the definition of ionic molality or osmolality?
The volume of a solution.
The density of a solution.
The molarity of a solution.
The molality of dissolved ions within a solution.
