6. Chemical Composition / Mole Concept / Problem 5
Problem 5
Calculate the molar mass of glucose (C
6
H
12
O
6
).
A
180.18 g/mol
B
58.44 g/mol
C
44.01 g/mol
D
342.30 g/mol
