Mole Concept
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
6. Chemical Composition / Mole Concept / Problem 1
Problem 1
How does Avogadro's number relate to the concept of a mole?
A
Avogadro's number is the number of particles in one mole of a substance.
B
Avogadro's number is the number of atoms in one gram of a substance.
C
Avogadro's number is the number of liters in one mole of a substance.
D
Avogadro's number is the number of grams in one mole of a substance.
