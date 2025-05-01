Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Mole Concept
Mole Concept
6. Chemical Composition / Mole Concept / Problem 4
Problem 4
How many moles of oxygen atoms are in 88 grams of carbon dioxide (CO
2
)? (Molar mass of CO
2
= 44.01 g/mol)
A
2 moles
B
4 moles
C
0.5 moles
D
1 mole
