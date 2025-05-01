Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Mole Concept
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
2 of 5
6. Chemical Composition / Mole Concept / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following best describes an ion?
A
A single element with no charge.
B
A compound with two or more nonmetals.
C
A single element with a charge.
D
A compound composed of a metal and a nonmetal.
