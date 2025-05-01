Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Multiple Bonds
Multiple Bonds
10. Chemical Bonding / Multiple Bonds / Problem 3
Problem 3
A molecule contains one single bond, one double bond, and one triple bond. How many total valence electrons are involved in these bonds?
A
14 valence electrons
B
16 valence electrons
C
12 valence electrons
D
10 valence electrons
