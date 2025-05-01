Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Multiple Bonds
Multiple Bonds
10. Chemical Bonding / Multiple Bonds / Problem 2
Problem 2
How many valence electrons are involved in a double bond?
A
8 valence electrons
B
2 valence electrons
C
6 valence electrons
D
4 valence electrons
