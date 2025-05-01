Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Multiple Bonds
Multiple Bonds
Problem 5
Evaluate the following statement: 'A double bond is composed of two electron pairs, making it twice as strong as a single bond.' Is this statement accurate?
A
Yes, because more electron pairs mean more strength.
B
Yes, because double bonds are always twice as strong.
C
No, because double bonds are weaker than single bonds.
D
No, because bond strength is not directly proportional to the number of electron pairs.
