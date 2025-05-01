Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Multiple Bonds
10. Chemical Bonding / Multiple Bonds / Problem 4
Which of the following statements correctly describes the relationship between bond type and bond strength?
A
Double bonds are stronger than single bonds but weaker than triple bonds.
B
Triple bonds are weaker than double bonds.
C
Single bonds are stronger than double bonds.
D
Single bonds are the strongest type of bond.
