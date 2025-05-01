Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds / Problem 4
Problem 4
Given the compound Cl
2
O
7
, what is its correct name?
A
Chlorine heptoxide
B
Dichlorine heptoxide
C
Dichlorine oxide
D
Chlorine oxide
