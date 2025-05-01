Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds
Problem 2
Problem 2
Why are numerical prefixes used in naming binary molecular compounds?
To indicate the number of atoms of each element present.
To indicate the type of bond present.
To indicate the charge of the compound.
To indicate the state of matter of the compound.
