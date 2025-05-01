Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
5. Molecules and Compounds / Naming Binary Molecular Compounds / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is a binary molecular compound?
A
A compound containing three different elements.
B
A compound containing a metal and a nonmetal.
C
A compound containing two different nonmetal elements.
D
A compound containing two metals.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer