Introduction to Chemistry
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds
5. Molecules and Compounds / Naming Binary Molecular Compounds / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the correct name for the compound CO?
A
Carbon oxide
B
Carbon monoxide
C
Monocarbon oxide
D
Monocarbon monoxide
