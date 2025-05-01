Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Osmolarity
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Osmolarity
If the molarity of AlCl
3
is 0.1 M, what is its osmolarity?
A
0.1 Osm/L
B
0.3 Osm/L
C
0.2 Osm/L
D
0.4 Osm/L
