Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Osmolarity
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Osmolarity
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
13. Solutions / Osmolarity / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the definition of osmolarity?
A
The number of moles of ions per liter of solution.
B
The number of moles of solute per liter of solution.
C
The number of moles of molecules per liter of solution.
D
The number of moles of solvent per liter of solution.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer