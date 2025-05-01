Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Osmolarity
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Osmolarity
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
13. Solutions / Osmolarity / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following best describes the relationship between molarity and osmolarity?
A
Osmolarity is the molarity multiplied by the number of ions.
B
Osmolarity is always equal to molarity.
C
Osmolarity is the molarity divided by the number of ions.
D
Osmolarity is unrelated to molarity.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer