Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Osmolarity
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Osmolarity
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
13. Solutions / Osmolarity / Problem 4
Problem 4
Why is osmolarity an important measurement in medical IV solutions?
A
It measures the pH of the solution.
B
It determines the color of the solution.
C
It ensures the solution is isotonic with body fluids.
D
It calculates the temperature of the solution.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer