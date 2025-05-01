Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Osmosis
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Osmosis
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
13. Solutions / Osmosis / Problem 2
Problem 2
How do semipermeable membranes function in osmosis?
A
They allow only large molecules to pass through.
B
They prevent solvents from passing through while allowing solutes to pass.
C
They allow both solutes and solvents to pass through freely.
D
They allow solvents to pass through while preventing solutes from passing.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer