Introduction to Chemistry
Osmosis
Osmosis
Osmosis / Problem 5
Problem 5
Why are isotonic solutions important in medical applications like IV fluids?
They cause cells to swell and burst.
They increase the osmotic pressure in cells.
They decrease the solute concentration in blood.
They prevent net movement of water into or out of cells.
