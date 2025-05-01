Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Osmosis
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Osmosis
13. Solutions / Osmosis / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does an increase in solute concentration affect osmotic pressure and cell behavior?
A
It increases osmotic pressure and causes cells to shrink.
B
It decreases osmotic pressure and causes cells to shrink.
C
It decreases osmotic pressure and causes cells to swell.
D
It has no effect on osmotic pressure or cell behavior.
