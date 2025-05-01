Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Osmosis
Osmosis
13. Solutions / Osmosis / Problem 1
What is osmosis?
The movement of gases across a semipermeable membrane.
The movement of solvents from high to low concentration.
The movement of solutes across a semipermeable membrane.
The net movement of a solvent, usually water, across a semipermeable membrane.
