Introduction to Chemistry
Percent Yield
Percent Yield
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Percent Yield / Problem 3
Problem 3
A reaction's actual yield is 0.5 moles, and the theoretical yield is 20 grams. If the molar mass of the product is 40 g/mol, what is the percent yield?
A
25%
B
50%
C
100%
D
75%
