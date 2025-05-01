Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Percent Yield
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Percent Yield
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Percent Yield / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which statement correctly differentiates between theoretical yield and actual yield?
A
Both theoretical and actual yields are always equal.
B
Theoretical yield is the amount obtained from the experiment, while actual yield is the calculated amount.
C
Theoretical yield is the calculated amount of product, while actual yield is the amount obtained from the experiment.
D
Actual yield is always greater than theoretical yield.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer