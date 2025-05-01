Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Percent Yield
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Percent Yield / Problem 2
Problem 2
If the actual yield of a reaction is 50 grams and the theoretical yield is 60 grams, what is the percent yield?
A
75%
B
120%
C
60%
D
83%
